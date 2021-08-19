$64.16 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce $64.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.10 million. ZIX reported sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $253.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ZIX by 207,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ZIX by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,059 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 214,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. ZIX has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

