Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $316.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.40 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 342,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,639. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $743.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

