Ycash Market Cap Tops $4.40 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $29,980.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00315915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00135299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00148001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002298 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,474,912 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

