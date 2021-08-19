Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $50.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the lowest is $43.87 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $174.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $188.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $201.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $718.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

