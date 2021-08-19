US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $7.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.45 billion and the lowest is $7.23 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.87 billion to $28.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.17 billion to $31.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after buying an additional 2,992,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after buying an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in US Foods by 13,228.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,561,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in US Foods by 7,834.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after buying an additional 1,448,222 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

