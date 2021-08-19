$474.07 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post sales of $474.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.30 million and the lowest is $457.92 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $418.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 99,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

