Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €2.19 ($2.58). Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €2.16 ($2.54), with a volume of 2,911,797 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDD shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $657.37 million and a PE ratio of -10.91.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

