Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €3.96 ($4.65). Medigene shares last traded at €3.89 ($4.58), with a volume of 4,061 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €3.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

