FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 378 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth $1,017,000.

