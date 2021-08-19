FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 378 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

