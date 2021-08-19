Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LRFC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

