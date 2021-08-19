Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $243.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.68 million and the lowest is $243.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $126.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $902.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. 209,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

