$49.34 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post sales of $49.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $218.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.41 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 85,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 389,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

