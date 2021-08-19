CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $569,570.17 and approximately $4,030.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00142772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.75 or 0.99950992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00891952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

