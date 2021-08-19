TigerCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.99 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $739,952.30 and approximately $6.99 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.75 or 0.00880284 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

