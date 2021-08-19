Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

KNX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 957,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.97. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

