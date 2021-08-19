Reserve Rights Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.23 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $515.29 million and $65.23 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

