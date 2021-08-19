Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 7,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 28,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

