Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF)’s share price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.