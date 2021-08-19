Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 10,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68.

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

