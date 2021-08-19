TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of TNR Technical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNRK) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

TNR Technical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

TNR Technical, Inc designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Technical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Technical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.