Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001741 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $470.29 million and $54.21 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00845712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00047066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00103140 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.