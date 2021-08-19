$16.43 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report $16.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $19.36 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $84.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $88.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $79.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 2,158,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,160. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

