$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $10.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $9.21 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $43.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million.

XERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 1,633,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,396. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.