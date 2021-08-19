AstroTools (ASTRO) Price Up 34.4% This Week

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One AstroTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AstroTools has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. AstroTools has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $27,558.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00847146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00103047 BTC.

AstroTools Profile

AstroTools is a coin. It launched on September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for AstroTools is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

