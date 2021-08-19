Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post $100.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.49 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $10,845,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $6,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. 678,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $712.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

