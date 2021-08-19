Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

ELUXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Electrolux to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electrolux to a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Electrolux Company Profile (OTC:ELUXF)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

