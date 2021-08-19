PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Shares Down 7.1%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.60. 4,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66.

PAID Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYD)

Paid, Inc provides an all in one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Service; Shipping Calculator Services; Brewery Management Software; Merchant Processing Services; and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

