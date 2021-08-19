Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post sales of $154.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.30 million and the highest is $155.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $143.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $618.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.50 million to $624.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.62 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $664.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 1,823,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -175.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

