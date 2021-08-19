Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.12 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.91 ($0.47). 1,748,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,748,489% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.34 ($0.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31.

About Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

