Incent (INCNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $956,064.19 and approximately $23.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00136952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00151528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,107.83 or 0.99953090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00895601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

