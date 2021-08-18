Hyve 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $350,083.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $350,083.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00136605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00151325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,696.42 or 1.00608898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00899130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

