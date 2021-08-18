Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $149.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nevro stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 554,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

