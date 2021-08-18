Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 2,292.86 Average PT from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,292.86 ($29.96).

Several research firms recently issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON FEVR traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,355 ($30.77). 304,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,071. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.78. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,470.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

