Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNDSY shares. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

