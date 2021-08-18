DIA Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.99 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. DIA has a market capitalization of $75.99 million and approximately $20.42 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00004150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.91 or 0.00850607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00103592 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

