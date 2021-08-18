MenaPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $414.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $950,550.82 and approximately $414.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.91 or 0.00850607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00103592 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.