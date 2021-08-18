Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on VWAGY. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Volkswagen stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 312,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,328. The company has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

