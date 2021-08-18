$0.14 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

CULP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558. The firm has a market cap of $173.14 million, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54. Culp has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

