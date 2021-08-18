Falconswap (FSW) Price Reaches $0.0616

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $108,191.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.00840145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00103513 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.