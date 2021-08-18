Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.93 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce $58.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $60.60 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $57.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $237.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $241.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $231.70 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $236.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 136,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 111,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

