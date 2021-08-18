Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Grows By 33.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MITUY stock remained flat at $$17.81 on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

