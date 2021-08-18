Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Grows By 33.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
MITUY stock remained flat at $$17.81 on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
