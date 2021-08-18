ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ING. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 4,727,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

