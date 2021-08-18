Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $239.55 million and approximately $219.22 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00313744 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00136807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00147964 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,107,977,381 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

