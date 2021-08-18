Analyzing Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mendocino Brewing and The Boston Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A The Boston Beer 1 5 7 0 2.46

The Boston Beer has a consensus price target of $1,111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.77%. Given The Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Boston Beer is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Risk & Volatility

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Boston Beer has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and The Boston Beer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Boston Beer $1.74 billion 4.28 $191.96 million $14.68 41.20

The Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of The Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of The Boston Beer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and The Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A The Boston Beer 11.14% 22.41% 15.64%

Summary

The Boston Beer beats Mendocino Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

