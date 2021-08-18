Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. 430,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

