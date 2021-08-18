Analyzing Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Boston Beer and Mendocino Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boston Beer 1 5 7 0 2.46 Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Boston Beer currently has a consensus target price of $1,111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.77%. Given The Boston Beer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Boston Beer is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Volatility and Risk

The Boston Beer has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Boston Beer and Mendocino Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boston Beer $1.74 billion 4.28 $191.96 million $14.68 41.20 Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of The Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of The Boston Beer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Boston Beer and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boston Beer 11.14% 22.41% 15.64% Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Boston Beer beats Mendocino Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

