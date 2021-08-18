Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 430,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 516,036 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 86,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 113,550 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 447.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

