Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expands By 30.9%

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 438,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.