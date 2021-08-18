Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Up 35.6% in July

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NXR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 178.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

